50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is out now

The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Hocus Pocus 2″ is here!

The highly anticipated sequel began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, just in time for the Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends and get ready to kick off the spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022....
Trevor Noah says he’s exiting as host of ‘The Daily Show’
A Maryland couple was arrested and accused of giving confidential health information to Russia...
Couple accused of giving health information to Russia