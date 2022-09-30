Harold Campbell murder case now in hands of jury

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The jury is out in the second-degree murder case of Harold Campbell.

Campbell admitted to killing his wife, Edwina, who was shot seven times in 2019.

But Campbell, who took the stand in his own defense this week, said it was an accidental shooting. Campbell said on the stand that he thought he saw an intruder up against the headboard in his room and squeezed the trigger on his gun before he realized it was his wife in the bed.

The case was handed over to the jury just before 3:30 p.m.

It’s now up to the jury to decide if Campbell was so drunk he could not form specific intent to kill or, as the state says, Campbell perjured himself when he told “the boogeyman” story, as the state calls it.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Todd Clemons said the threat Campbell said he saw does not have to be real as long as Campbell thought it was real.

But prosecutor Conrad Huber urged jurors to use common sense and not believe “the boogeyman defense,” saying, “if you make it up, you better make it up good.”

If the jury does not think Campbell committed second-degree murder, they have the option of finding him not guilty or coming back with the lesser crimes of manslaughter or negligent homicide.

If Campbell is convicted of second-degree murder he will be sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.