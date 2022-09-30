50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Harold Campbell murder case now in hands of jury

Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder.
Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder.(LCPD)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The jury is out in the second-degree murder case of Harold Campbell.

Campbell admitted to killing his wife, Edwina, who was shot seven times in 2019.

But Campbell, who took the stand in his own defense this week, said it was an accidental shooting. Campbell said on the stand that he thought he saw an intruder up against the headboard in his room and squeezed the trigger on his gun before he realized it was his wife in the bed.

The case was handed over to the jury just before 3:30 p.m.

It’s now up to the jury to decide if Campbell was so drunk he could not form specific intent to kill or, as the state says, Campbell perjured himself when he told “the boogeyman” story, as the state calls it.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Todd Clemons said the threat Campbell said he saw does not have to be real as long as Campbell thought it was real.

But prosecutor Conrad Huber urged jurors to use common sense and not believe “the boogeyman defense,” saying, “if you make it up, you better make it up good.”

If the jury does not think Campbell committed second-degree murder, they have the option of finding him not guilty or coming back with the lesser crimes of manslaughter or negligent homicide.

If Campbell is convicted of second-degree murder he will be sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

A warm and dry weekend is in store for SW Louisiana, with low humidity
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather continues into the weekend
House fire at corner of Church, Moss Streets
House fire on Church Street
House fire on Church Street
A vacant house burns on Church Street in Lake Charles.
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets