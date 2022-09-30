FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather continues into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The quiet weather pattern looks to continue into this weekend. Northerly winds will continue to be in place, leading to manageable temperatures especially for our Saturday. High’s Saturday look to top out in the low 80′s, with low temperatures still in the 50′s for most, with higher readings closer to the coast. Our humidity will remain low, with dew point temperatures sticking in the 40′s. This combination will make for very comfortable weather for any outdoor plans, such as a boat ride or a walk with your family and friends. This weather continues into Sunday as well, making for yet another beautiful day.

A warm and dry weekend is in store for SW Louisiana, with low humidity (KPLC)

Temperatures start to rise in the mid 80′s as we head into next week. This is due to a weak upper-level high pressure briefly approaching the area Monday, as well as upper-level winds becoming a more west-southwest direction next week. Despite that, we still are not expecting a huge jump with our humidity, meaning our weather will still be much better than what we dealt with a couple weeks ago. The only downside is without any rain, our deficit on the year currently sits around 20 inches at the Lake Charles Regional Airport. With that said, outdoor activities next week look to be in good shape.

Hurricane Ian made its third and final landfall Thursday afternoon, just south of Myrtle Beach, SC. It brought heavy rain, surge and gusty winds to portions of the Carolinas, after slamming portions of Florida with extreme impacts only a couple days before. Luckily, Ian has since weakened into remnant low, though impacts will still continue in the Mid-Atlantic the next couple days. Elsewhere, a wave off the coast of Africa has been given a 60% chance to develop within the next 5 days. Fortunately, it remains far away and is NO threat to anyone at this time.

- Max Lagano

