Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Moss Bluff yesterday, Sept. 29, 2022.

The Ward 6 Fire Department for District 1 says they assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with the structure fire along You Winn Rd. around 5:01 p.m.

There are currently no reports of injuries or what started the fire.

