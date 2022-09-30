COVID-19 in SWLA: September 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 840 new cases.

· 110 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 216 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 22 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 26 active case among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

