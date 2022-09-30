Costal preservation effort adds resistance against erosion at Little Florida Beach

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has been spared so far this hurricane season, but over the years, our share of hurricanes and mother nature have eaten away at our coastline.

The completion of new project in Cameron Parish to help fight coastal erosion is making a difference. There are now sand dunes along the Little Florida Beach, protecting the coast and the homes in the area.

“This improves our first line of defense with everything north of this structure is going to be provided more protection from the reduction of the shoreline and erosion,” State Rep. Ryan Bourriaque said.

The dunes are paired with the breakwater rocks that were put into place after Hurricane Laura.

“The breakwaters allow us to have mother nature fill things in naturally,” Bourriaque said. “The sediment that’s built up behind the structures that you can see was naturally created.”

Bourriaque said portions of Cameron Parish were seeing seeing 200 to 300 liner feet of shoreline erosion.

He said during this past fiscal session Cameron Parish received $8 million from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to be allocated to coastal protection.

Residents like Cindy Snead said these coastal erosion projects combined have made a big difference.

“It’s personal to us, but the whole coastline is because we’re not the only ones that want to preserve it,” Snead said.

Some members of the Little Florida Beach community tell 7News the beach itself used to come up to the road, but now these new efforts are adding resistance to coastal erosion.

“Literally the beach was here [the road] after Laura, and we had no more dunes.” Snead said. “So, consequently, sand was building up in our yard if we had a bad storm and was under our camps.”

Snead said the efforts by local government, the industry and community members is what allows them to continue to live along the coast while also keeping it intact.

