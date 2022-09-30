Closings Monday in Nathaniel Mitchell murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state and the defense have rested in Nathaniel Mitchell’s second-degree murder trial.

Closing arguments will be held Monday.

Mitchell, 43, of Iowa, is accused of killing Baton Rouge man Zac Burton, 29, to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge, prosecutors said.

The key witness is George Buck, who prosecutors say witnessed the murder of Burton and then dumped gasoline on his body and set it on fire at the end of a dead end road.

