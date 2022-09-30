Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks residents to take citizen survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) wants to know how they’re doing. This morning we spoke with the police jury’s director of communications and media, Tom Hoefer, who broke down what the survey entails and what it’s for.

Parish residents are being encouraged to share their input on the police jury in a brief online survey so that they can help make plans for the future. Anyone who takes the survey is asked to be honest and forthcoming in their responses which will remain anonymous.

Hoefer says the CPPJ began planning these surveys back in 2018 as part of their strategic planning process and plan on putting out the survey every year now going forward.

In the 2018 survey, one of the big things residents commented on was the parish’s litter issue which led to the CPPJ’s “Pick It Up Calcasieu” spring cleanup events.

The CPPJ is trying to get at least 700 people to take the survey this year which would be the most they’ve had since the survey’s creation. Currently, they say only 400 people have filled it out.

The deadline to take the survey is Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The 13-question survey takes about 3 to 4 minutes to complete and will ask the questions such as:

Where in the parish do you live?

How long have you lived in the parish?

What is your employment status?

What was your most frequent interaction with the parish government?

How do you feel like the parish is doing in regard to the quality of life for its citizens?

If you have any questions about the survey or would like to discuss your responses in greater detail with a member of the CPPJ team, please contact the Parish Administrator’s Office at 721-3510.

