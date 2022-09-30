50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory for parts of Roanoke lifted

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the community of Roanoke has been lifted following repairs to a water line.

The advisory affected the following customers west of Hwy 365:

  • First Avenue
  • Second Avenue
  • West First Street
  • West Second Street
  • West Third Street
  • West Fourth Street
  • West Fifth Street
  • West Sixth Street
  • West Seventh Street
  • West Eighth Street
  • West Ninth Street
  • Maple Street.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.