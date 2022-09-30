Boil advisory for parts of Roanoke lifted
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the community of Roanoke has been lifted following repairs to a water line.
The advisory affected the following customers west of Hwy 365:
- First Avenue
- Second Avenue
- West First Street
- West Second Street
- West Third Street
- West Fourth Street
- West Fifth Street
- West Sixth Street
- West Seventh Street
- West Eighth Street
- West Ninth Street
- Maple Street.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.