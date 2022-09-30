Boil advisory for parts of Roanoke lifted

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the community of Roanoke has been lifted following repairs to a water line.

The advisory affected the following customers west of Hwy 365:

First Avenue

Second Avenue

West First Street

West Second Street

West Third Street

West Fourth Street

West Fifth Street

West Sixth Street

West Seventh Street

West Eighth Street

West Ninth Street

Maple Street.

