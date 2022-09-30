Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District 3 has lifted a boil advisory for parts of the DeRidder area.

Affected residents are no longer under the advisory in the following areas:

13112 to 14054 along Hwy. 1146

Donnis McWilliams Rd.

David Williams Rd.

Hart Rd.

Mac Sterling Rd.

Duplessis Rd.

John Brewers Rd.

An advisory is still in effect for the following areas:

3635 to 4323 Hwy 113

David Stolze Rd.

Jerry McKellar Rd.

Larry Lavernge Rd.

Nixon Rd.

John Compton Rd.

Dickens Rd.

Billy Ford Rd.

William Harper Rd.

Kathy Ford Rd.

Sanders Loop

