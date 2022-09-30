Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District 3 has lifted a boil advisory for parts of the DeRidder area.
Affected residents are no longer under the advisory in the following areas:
- 13112 to 14054 along Hwy. 1146
- Donnis McWilliams Rd.
- David Williams Rd.
- Hart Rd.
- Mac Sterling Rd.
- Duplessis Rd.
- John Brewers Rd.
An advisory is still in effect for the following areas:
- 3635 to 4323 Hwy 113
- David Stolze Rd.
- Jerry McKellar Rd.
- Larry Lavernge Rd.
- Nixon Rd.
- John Compton Rd.
- Dickens Rd.
- Billy Ford Rd.
- William Harper Rd.
- Kathy Ford Rd.
- Sanders Loop
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.