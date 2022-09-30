50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder

Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District 3 has lifted a boil advisory for parts of the DeRidder area.

Affected residents are no longer under the advisory in the following areas:

  • 13112 to 14054 along Hwy. 1146
  • Donnis McWilliams Rd.
  • David Williams Rd.
  • Hart Rd.
  • Mac Sterling Rd.
  • Duplessis Rd.
  • John Brewers Rd.

An advisory is still in effect for the following areas:

  • 3635 to 4323 Hwy 113
  • David Stolze Rd.
  • Jerry McKellar Rd.
  • Larry Lavernge Rd.
  • Nixon Rd.
  • John Compton Rd.
  • Dickens Rd.
  • Billy Ford Rd.
  • William Harper Rd.
  • Kathy Ford Rd.
  • Sanders Loop

