50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

(Photographer:khunaspix | WILX)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education.

Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1. You will still be able to apply after Friday’s deadline passes.

The program helps out working families by paying a portion of childcare for a child up to 13-years-old.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

- Families are eligible for CCAP if:

- The child needing care is a US citizen or an eligible alien residing in the state of Louisiana.

- Parents or legal guardians meet one of the following requirements:

- Works at least 20 hours a week

- OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student

- OR attends an accredited school or a training program at least 20 hours a week

- OR attends a combination of work and school

- OR is actively seeking work

- OR participates in a transitional living program

- OR receives disability income

- OR is experiencing homelessness

- Your household’s income before any deductions from your paycheck is less than the amount listed below for your household size (monthly gross earned and unearned income)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, takes aim for the Carolinas
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Firefighters respond to residential home fire on You Winn Rd. (Video taken by KPLC viewer)
Hurricane Ian
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weather continues into the weekend