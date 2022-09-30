2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus.

The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a schoolteacher.

Both were released to their guardians.

The investigation is ongoing.

