2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Jennings High School
Jennings High School
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus.

The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were issued misdemeanor summons for battery of a schoolteacher.

Both were released to their guardians.

The investigation is ongoing.

