Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man.

Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittain is believed to be with Leesville man Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, according to the post. The two may be traveling on a black Honda motorcycle.

Vernon authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brittain or Phillips to call 337-238-1311.

