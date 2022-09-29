50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning,...
Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brittain is believed to be with Leesville man Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, Sheriff's Office officials said.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man.

Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittain is believed to be with Leesville man Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, according to the post. The two may be traveling on a black Honda motorcycle.

Vernon authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brittain or Phillips to call 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as powerful category 4 hurricane along SWFL coastline
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2022
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian near Orlando/Daytona
McNeese Spotlight: Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming
McNeese Spotlight: Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming