SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2022.

Emile Frank Price Sr., 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Treavonta Marquis Motton, 21, Beaumont, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of drugs during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Riggs Joseph, 47, Westlake: Illegal carrying of weapons; flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required for vehicles; obstruction of justice; must have vehicle liability security in vehicle.

Malcolm Jamal Rami, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

William Jeffery Spain II, 26, Lake Charles: Felony false communication to emergency responders.

Larry Wade Cain, 41, Hackberry: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000.

Alex Cornell Douglas, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Benjamin Alan Shafer Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Marie Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; modification of exhaust systems; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.