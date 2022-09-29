State superintendent proposes mandatory summer school for students behind in reading level

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state’s superintendent of education made a stop at several Calcasieu Parish public schools Wednesday.

“Not only did they work to recover, but they have also worked to ensure academic learning continued,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said.

Dr. Cade Brumley visits annually to talk to school officials and teachers about the district’s progress, and this year, he said he’s pleased with the district’s resilience after Hurricane Laura.

“And in the way in which they worked with urgency to get kids back into school safety is to be commended,” Brumley said.

Brumley said the schools have even shown academic growth.

“They showed a three percent growth three through eight, which I thinks signifies to the community the level of urgency that they see in the need to recover,” Brumley said.

As a result of disruptions in learning from the pandemic, Brumley is proposing mandatory summer school for students who have fallen behind.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade would have to participate in 30 hours of support over the summer if they are not reading on their grade level by the end of the school year.

Burmley said Calcasieu is among the systems working on their literacy efforts.

“We just want to be laser-focused on those third- and fourth-graders in particular this year to make sure they are reading on grade level by the end of the year,” Brumley said.

Brumley said each district had to adopt a plan centered around three key areas, including academic recovery and acceleration, attendance and well-being, and professional learning for teachers.

This past year state officials saw the most significant year-over-year academic growth since 2016.

“The learning that is lost be recovered to that pre-pandemic level, but then we have to accelerate forward. Our educational outcomes in Louisiana have been challenged. We have to do better, and we will do better,” he said.

