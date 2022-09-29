50/50 Thursdays
State rests in Harold Campbell murder trial

Harold Campbell is charged with second degree murder
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state has rested in the second-degree murder case of Harold Campbell, accused of shooting his wife Edwina seven times in 2019.

The defense is now expected to put on its case.

The defense says Campbell was too drunk to form specific intent to kill and therefore cannot be guilty of second-degree murder.

Psychiatric Dr. Patrick Hayes took the stand Thursday morning, testifying that he did not consider Campbell too drunk to form specific intent.

Harold Campbell accused of killing wife Edwina
Defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Mistrial declared in murder trial

