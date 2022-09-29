State rests in Harold Campbell murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state has rested in the second-degree murder case of Harold Campbell, accused of shooting his wife Edwina seven times in 2019.

The defense is now expected to put on its case.

The defense says Campbell was too drunk to form specific intent to kill and therefore cannot be guilty of second-degree murder.

Psychiatric Dr. Patrick Hayes took the stand Thursday morning, testifying that he did not consider Campbell too drunk to form specific intent.

