SOWELA encourages wellness as flu season approaches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Staying healthy can be a challenge for anyone. Many people would say they simply “don’t have time to be sick.”

Students at SOWELA had the opportunity to get vaccinated Wednesday to help keep them feeling well. Especially important this year, according to medical professionals, who say a rough flu season is ahead.

“They also have COVID-19 tests that are free, and also give you the option to take your flu shot and a COVID-19 shot,” Brittany Miller, a SOWELA student said.

Administrators at SOWELA say if the students are healthy, they are more likely to do well in the classroom.

“We recognize that our students come to us from all walks of life, and often there are different barriers that could get in the way of them completing a college education, so the health, wellness, and resources fair is a way for us to bring all sorts of community agencies into one spot and students can get assistance with their needs,” Allison Dering, the interim executive director of enrollment management and student affairs said.

This health and wellness fair comes once a year, and plenty of students came out and took advantage of the event.

“I came today to support my school and also to get the opportunity to just see what all the vendors have to offer and to participate,” Miller said.

If students missed the fair, they can visit the Health Center on the Main Campus in Lake Charles for more information on staying well this flu season.

