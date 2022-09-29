Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge.

The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body was found at the end of a dead-end road in the DeQuincy area by some juveniles.

Authorities say Burton had traveled by bus to Southwest Louisiana, where he was staying with Mitchell, 43, at his home in Iowa.

In opening statements, Calcasieu First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson said much of the case relies on records, which he says don’t lie.

The state’s key witness is expected to be George Buck, 30, of DeQuincy, who allegedly poured gas on Burton’s body and burned it.

Johnson admits Buck lied and lied and lied — but says his testifying truthfully will determine if he has a chance at a lesser sentence.

Buck pleaded guilty to manslaughter; Johnson says if Buck is truthful, he will recommend a sentence of 20 to 35 years, which is less than what he could get otherwise.

However, defense attorney Donald Guidry told jurors if Buck testifies Mitchell was the gunman, he will be lying to get himself out of trouble. Guidry says the jury should not rely on the testimony of a known liar.

Guidry says Mitchell is innocent.

