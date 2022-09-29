50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

George Buck and Nathaniel Mitchell
George Buck and Nathaniel Mitchell(KALB)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge.

The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body was found at the end of a dead-end road in the DeQuincy area by some juveniles.

Authorities say Burton had traveled by bus to Southwest Louisiana, where he was staying with Mitchell, 43, at his home in Iowa.

Killing of Zac Burton
Burned body found near DeQuincy
Mitchell turns self in
George Buck arrested
Buck, Mitchell indicted

In opening statements, Calcasieu First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson said much of the case relies on records, which he says don’t lie.

The state’s key witness is expected to be George Buck, 30, of DeQuincy, who allegedly poured gas on Burton’s body and burned it. 

Johnson admits Buck lied and lied and lied — but says his testifying truthfully will determine if he has a chance at a lesser sentence.

Buck pleaded guilty to manslaughter; Johnson says if Buck is truthful, he will recommend a sentence of 20 to 35 years, which is less than what he could get otherwise.

However, defense attorney Donald Guidry told jurors if Buck testifies Mitchell was the gunman, he will be lying to get himself out of trouble. Guidry says the jury should not rely on the testimony of a known liar.

Guidry says Mitchell is innocent.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as powerful category 4 hurricane along SWFL coastline
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
Hurricane prep for your pets
Hurricane prep for your pets
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF reminds hunters of safety precautions for handling wild game
Hurricane prep for your pets
Hurricane prep for your pets