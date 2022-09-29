50/50 Thursdays
Money stolen from vehicles of victims who had recently visited banks

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents in which money was stolen from vehicles of people who had recently made a trip to the bank.

In both cases, the victim followed the bank visit with a trip to a store, where the money was taken from their car while they shopped.

A spate of similar incidents hit Southwest Louisiana in 2018 and 2019. The pattern of the crime - in which a thief watches a bank until they see someone leave with a bank bag or large sum of money, then follows them - even has a name: jugging.

The first recent incident occurred on Aug. 18. Kayla Vincent, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the victim went to a bank on Nelson Road and withdrew a large sum of money. The victim then went to a store on Nelson Road. While they were inside, the window of their vehicle was broken and the cash stolen.

The second incident happened Wednesday. In this case, the victim went to banks on Enterprise Boulevard and on Prien Lake Road, withdrawing a large sum of money, Vincent said. Then, while he was in a store on Sale Road, the cash was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Both incidents are being investigated by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crime Investigative Unit, but no arrests have been made at this time, Vincent said.

