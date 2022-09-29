McNeese Spotlight: Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happens when the McNeese State University Homecoming is just days away from Halloween? We spoke with Jaquelin Clark with McNeese student services this morning to get all the spooky details.

Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming parade is set for Oct. 27, 2022, with the parade scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m.

Registration for the parade is now open for community entries with a fee of $50 to have a float in the parade.

The Cowboys will be playing the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Cowboy Stadium. The Homecoming court will be presented at halftime.

Students will also have a variety of activities that they can take part in for Homecoming week:

Oct. 23 - Movie Under the Stars in Lot A of Cowboy Stadium from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 24 - Halloween Bash in the Quad from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Oct. 25 - Amnesty Day in the LaJeunesse Room from 9 a.m. - noon and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - Spookathon Squid Games in the Recreational Sports Complex from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 26 - Homecoming Oozeball on Frasch Lawn from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - McNeese Volleyball vs Nicholls in the Legacy Center at 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 - Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally along Ryan Street and ending in Cowboy Stadium from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 28 - NPHC Homecoming Step Show in the Recreational Sports Complex from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Cowboy Block Party featuring Wayne Toups in the Alumni Pavilion at 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Homecoming Foam Party in the Housing Quad from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Oct. 29 - Student Tailgate in Lot A of Cowboy Stadium at 3 p.m.

Oct. 29 - Cowboy Walk at the Alumni Pavilion at 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 29 - McNeese Football vs Southeastern in Cowboy Stadium at 7 p.m.

For more information about the parade or community organizations, you can contact the McNeese Office of Student Services at 337-475-5609 or email studentlife@mcneese.edu.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.