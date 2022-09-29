50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Bar Foundation offers free civil legal aid to those in need

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe Wednesday to inform the public of the many services the foundation provides.

Anyone can reach out for civil legal aid services at no cost to those in need.

“When you look at children in foster care, when you look at families struggling to meet ends meet, to make sure they have a roof over their head. When you have children that lost a parent and its affecting them negatively whenever their going to college and all of those kind of things. Those are just truly life-altering issues that have a lasting impact, and our goal is to help as many as we can,” said board member Shayna Sonnier.

For more information, visit raisingthebar.org to see if you meet the requirements for legal aid.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as powerful category 4 hurricane along SWFL coastline
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine a cause.
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
Anyone can reach out to the Louisiana Bar Foundation for legal aid services at no cost to those...
Organization offers no-cost legal aid to those in need
This is not the first threat made to an area school in recent months, and students said it has...
Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion
This is not the first threat made to an area school in recent months, and students said it has...
Washington Marion High School lockdown