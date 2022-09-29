Louisiana Bar Foundation offers free civil legal aid to those in need

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe Wednesday to inform the public of the many services the foundation provides.

Anyone can reach out for civil legal aid services at no cost to those in need.

“When you look at children in foster care, when you look at families struggling to meet ends meet, to make sure they have a roof over their head. When you have children that lost a parent and its affecting them negatively whenever their going to college and all of those kind of things. Those are just truly life-altering issues that have a lasting impact, and our goal is to help as many as we can,” said board member Shayna Sonnier.

For more information, visit raisingthebar.org to see if you meet the requirements for legal aid.

