Hurricane prep for your pets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been hit by a hurricane since Luara and Delta, residents know they need to stay prepared this time of year, and part of that is ensuring you have a plan for your pets.

One local resident, Richard Rhoden, explained just how important it is to make sure your animals stay safe during an evacuation.

“I think you need to be prepared, you have to have a plan in advance. I mean obviously, you have to go to take the things that make them feel comfortable. So, you take their bed their blanket their favorite toy, and any kind of medicines they make take we bring all that with us.”

Local lake area veterinarian, Jae Chang, with Prien Lake Animal Hospital explained some of the crucial elements for keeping you and your pet prepared.

" If you do stay in a pet-friendly hotel they’re gonna need your pet’s vaccine records. So, instead of having them on your phone because your phone might not be working at that time, have a printout of those things and also have a printout of your most recent picture of your pet. And importantly if you can, before the event get your pet microchipped because a microchip identifies pets.”

So, how do you prepare? Here are a few steps you can take to make things a little less hectic when storms approach on short notice.

Make a plan - First, find out where you plan on evacuating. Knowing, where you plan on going and if there are any pet-friendly hotels, is a common concern. By planning possible locations ahead of time, you’ll have plenty of time to find a good hotel and book a room.

Build a pet emergency kit - It’s always good to have a pre-supplied bag that you can grab and go in times of distress. Items you should be sure to include are extra leashes, water, food, medicine, and printed copies of the pet’s vaccine records.

Have a pet tag - During a hurricane or even traveling in a different city, you might get separated from your pet. So, make sure you have some way your pet can be identified. This could be anything from a clear picture of the pet or an ID tag clipped to the collar. It’s also important that the contact information is listed.

Have a pet carrier - Make sure you have a way to keep your pet contained and in one spot during travel. The best way to do that is with a pet carrier or pet taxi.

Have medication on hand - If your pet needs a certain type of medication like insulin, make sure you have some extra during hurricane season in case you run into a situation where you might not be able to get it easily. You can call your vet and ask if you can have more during hurricane season.

To keep up with these tips, Prien Lake Animal Hospital has a checklist you can use to help keep you prepared.

