Hurricane Ian: How you can help

Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida.

DONATE TO UNITED WAY

Monetary donations can be sent via text, mail, dropped off or filled out online at unitedwayswla.org.

“Funds will be used for an immediate response, long-term recovery and fulfilling unmet needs. One hundred percent of donations go directly toward the efforts taking place in Florida.”

Text keyword “IAN” to 40403

Give online at UNITEDWAYSWLA.ORG/IAN

Mail a check to United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan St, Lake Charles, La 70601 (Write Florida in the memo line)

DONATE TO SALVATION ARMY

“The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts”

Visit Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Text STORM to 51555

For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081

DONATE TO CATHOLIC CHARITIES

https://catholiccharitiesdov.org/donate/

Click HERE for more information

