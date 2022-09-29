50/50 Thursdays
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court.

Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019.

Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with her fingers intertwined, almost as if she were praying, when she was killed, according to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke. Welke testified she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Welke, an expert in forensic pathology, showed autopsy photos and pointed out seven bullet holes in her head and shoulder. Welke testified the last three shots were likely fired by someone leaning or kneeling over her.

Though her fingers were intertwined, when her body was found, the defense brought out there was no way to tell if she was praying.

Earlier the jury heard heartbreaking 911 calls from Edwina’s then-14-year-old daughter pleading for help as her mother lay dying. She and her younger sister, who was 12 then, both testified about what they saw that night.

Harold Campbell was heard on police body cam video saying to officers, “I couldn’t take it no more,” shortly after he shot and killed his wife.

Prosecutor Conrad Huber told jurors he should be convicted of second-degree murder.

Defense attorney Todd Clemons told jurors Campbell did kill his wife, but did not mean to. Clemons says the shooting was accidental Clemons told jurors the couple had a very toxic, love-hate relationship that was tumultuous and that 911 was called multiple times before.

Clemons says Harold is an alcoholic and that they frequently argued over his drinking. He says Harold should be found not guilty because he didn’t intend to kill his wife.

The state is expected to continue putting on its case Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

