FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weather continues into the weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our quiet weather pattern looks to continue for us heading into next week.  Continued northerly winds on the backside of Hurricane Ian still looks to usher in cooler and drier weather for our Friday.  High temperatures Friday look to climb to around 80 degrees, which is several degrees below normal.  Lows still stay on the cooler side, with widespread readings in the 50′s expected overnight Friday.  If you go out to high school football games, it would be a good idea to bring a sweatshirt, especially as the games go on.  As temperatures fall into the 60′s by later in the games, that will make for comfortable playing conditions.

Comfortable temperatures are in the forecast yet again for Friday
Comfortable temperatures are in the forecast yet again for Friday(KPLC)

As we head into the weekend, a little bit of a warming trend will take place.  This is due to a high pressure system to the west starting to nose its’ way closer to the area.  High temperatures both days look to be in the low-to-mid 80′s, with lows still in the upper 50′s, close to 60.  Overall, it will still be comfortable for any outdoor plans, as rain once again remains out of the forecast.  Even into next week, we may warm up a bit more, but we won’t have anything near the temperatures and humidity we saw last week.

We still are tracking Hurricane Ian.  It exited the Florida Peninsula into the Atlantic Thursday afternoon, but not before bringing close to 20 inches of rain in spots, as well as surge for the East Coast. It looks to head northward soon, and will approach the Carolinas by Friday, bringing heavy rain, locally gusty winds and some surge along the coast.

- Max Lagano

