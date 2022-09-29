Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting back in 1922, the Cal Cam Fair will be holding its 100-year anniversary in October 2022.

The fair begins on Saturday, Oct. 8, and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 16 with plenty of events for the whole family at the West Cal Arena at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.

Saturday, Oct. 8

The Miss Cal Cam Pageant will be held throughout the day with the following categories: Petite Miss, Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss.

The pageant will be held at the Sulphur High School Auditorium on 100 Sycamore St.

8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category

1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order

Wednesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open.

Thursday, Oct. 13

4 p.m. - Gates open

5 p.m. - Rides open

6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family

6:30 p.m. - Gospel music

10 p.m. - Rides close

Friday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. to Noon - Special Citizen Day

Noon - Music by Larry Carrol

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Registration for livestock shows (sheep, goats, and pigs) at the West Cal Arena North Barns. This is open to Calcasieu and Cameron only.

2 p.m. - Livestock shows

4 p.m. - Gates open

5 p.m. - Rides open

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cal Cam Got Talent contest

7:30 p.m. - Jr. Bull Riding

Midnight - Rides close

Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - Parade lineup

10 a.m. - Parade begins

10 a.m. - Gates open

11 a.m. - Rides open

Noon - Children’s Cooking contest

Noon - School Choirs (Bell City, Barbe, Sulphur High Schools)

7 p.m. - Bullfight with music by Casey Peveto afterward

Midnight - Rides close

Sunday, Oct. 16

10 a.m. - Livestock Show registration, entry, and weigh-in (beef) at the West-Cal Arena. This is open to Calcasieu and Cameron only.

Noon - Rides open

5 p.m. - Rides close

