50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary(Cal Cam Fair 2022)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting back in 1922, the Cal Cam Fair will be holding its 100-year anniversary in October 2022.

The fair begins on Saturday, Oct. 8, and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 16 with plenty of events for the whole family at the West Cal Arena at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.

Saturday, Oct. 8

The Miss Cal Cam Pageant will be held throughout the day with the following categories: Petite Miss, Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss.

The pageant will be held at the Sulphur High School Auditorium on 100 Sycamore St.

  • 8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category
  • 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order

Wednesday, Oct. 12

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open.

Thursday, Oct. 13

  • 4 p.m. - Gates open
  • 5 p.m. - Rides open
  • 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family
  • 6:30 p.m. - Gospel music
  • 10 p.m. - Rides close

Friday, Oct. 14

  • 10 a.m. to Noon - Special Citizen Day
  • Noon - Music by Larry Carrol
  • 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Registration for livestock shows (sheep, goats, and pigs) at the West Cal Arena North Barns. This is open to Calcasieu and Cameron only.
  • 2 p.m. - Livestock shows
  • 4 p.m. - Gates open
  • 5 p.m. - Rides open
  • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cal Cam Got Talent contest
  • 7:30 p.m. - Jr. Bull Riding
  • Midnight - Rides close

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • 9 a.m. - Parade lineup
  • 10 a.m. - Parade begins
  • 10 a.m. - Gates open
  • 11 a.m. - Rides open
  • Noon - Children’s Cooking contest
  • Noon - School Choirs (Bell City, Barbe, Sulphur High Schools)
  • 7 p.m. - Bullfight with music by Casey Peveto afterward
  • Midnight - Rides close

Sunday, Oct. 16

  • 10 a.m. - Livestock Show registration, entry, and weigh-in (beef) at the West-Cal Arena. This is open to Calcasieu and Cameron only.
  • Noon - Rides open
  • 5 p.m. - Rides close

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as powerful category 4 hurricane along SWFL coastline
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

George Buck and Nathaniel Mitchell
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Hurricane prep for your pets
Hurricane prep for your pets
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF reminds hunters of safety precautions for handling wild game
Hurricane prep for your pets
Hurricane prep for your pets