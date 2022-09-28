50/50 Thursdays
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy

A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA described the latest shot from the James Webb space telescope as a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years from Earth.

It’s called IC 5332, which is a pretty boring name for such a cool-looking galaxy.

NASA calls the white spiral arms seen in the photo the “bones” of the galaxy. They’re typically hard to see because of dust.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken images of the galaxy before but not at this level of detail.

Webb has already taken images of unseen aspects of the cosmos, along with images of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune.

The $10 billion space observatory has enough fuel to keep getting fantastic shots like this one for about 20 years.

