50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022.

Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Eric Bryan January, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have rear reflectors.

Chadwick Dale Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; turning without signaling.

Jaquaileen Latrail Victorian, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, Vinton: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Joseph Simon, 41, Buna, TX: Property damage under $1,000.

Terry Lee Hodnett, 51, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; hit and run driving.

Christina Ann Lejune, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Larry James Chouest, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; encouraging child delinquency; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Vanessa Michelle Burt, 18, Ruston: Encouraging child delinquency; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Cyril Ellis Prejean, 30, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kenneth Charles Hardin, 45, Sulphur: Attempted theft under $5,000; trespassing.

Mya Ja’Shay Allison, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; resisting a police officer with force.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday late afternoon
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Hurricane Ian- Category 4
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday forecast
10 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A long stretch of cooler drier weather ahead as Ian moves closer to the SW Florida coastline
Cameras go inside a hurricane hunter aircraft.
Watch: Inside the eye of hurricane Ian
Watch: A ride-along with the hurricane hunters
Watch: A ride-along with the hurricane hunters