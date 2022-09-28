SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022.

Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Eric Bryan January, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have rear reflectors.

Chadwick Dale Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; turning without signaling.

Jaquaileen Latrail Victorian, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, Vinton: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Joseph Simon, 41, Buna, TX: Property damage under $1,000.

Terry Lee Hodnett, 51, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; hit and run driving.

Christina Ann Lejune, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Larry James Chouest, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; encouraging child delinquency; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Vanessa Michelle Burt, 18, Ruston: Encouraging child delinquency; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Cyril Ellis Prejean, 30, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kenneth Charles Hardin, 45, Sulphur: Attempted theft under $5,000; trespassing.

Mya Ja’Shay Allison, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; resisting a police officer with force.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.