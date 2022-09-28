Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel.

“So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm hit, they were on campus here at Sale Street Baptist Church. They provided about a year’s worth of disaster relief and recovery work and that crew moved and another crew came in and started building homes and rebuilding homes,” state representative Phillip Tarver said.

22 homes were completely rebuilt by Samaritan’s Purse and one homeowner said it best.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” the homeowner said.

As the group’s work in Southwest Louisiana has finished, they now bring hope to other communities facing some of the same adversities.

“They’re kind of wrapping up their work here in southwest Louisiana, headed onto a new ministry, new area of service somewhere else,” Tarver said.

Over those two years, Tarver said hundreds of volunteers from around the world helped make it all happen.

“You know, we were so overwhelmed, we couldn’t even hardly help each other and these guys came in and filled the gap during that time. We’re still going to need each other to help and now we have the capacity within ourselves,” Tarver said.

Tarver said their efforts have changed lives in the lake area and helped the community be one step closer to standing on its own.

