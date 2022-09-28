50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts

By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel.

“So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm hit, they were on campus here at Sale Street Baptist Church. They provided about a year’s worth of disaster relief and recovery work and that crew moved and another crew came in and started building homes and rebuilding homes,” state representative Phillip Tarver said.

22 homes were completely rebuilt by Samaritan’s Purse and one homeowner said it best.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” the homeowner said.

As the group’s work in Southwest Louisiana has finished, they now bring hope to other communities facing some of the same adversities.

“They’re kind of wrapping up their work here in southwest Louisiana, headed onto a new ministry, new area of service somewhere else,” Tarver said.

Over those two years, Tarver said hundreds of volunteers from around the world helped make it all happen.

“You know, we were so overwhelmed, we couldn’t even hardly help each other and these guys came in and filled the gap during that time. We’re still going to need each other to help and now we have the capacity within ourselves,” Tarver said.

Tarver said their efforts have changed lives in the lake area and helped the community be one step closer to standing on its own.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday evening
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Southwest Louisiana is considered the epicenter of the American LNG industry, and that will...
LNG Day at McNeese State
LNG Day at McNeese State
LNG Day at McNeese State
Two men are dead, one a Lake Charles native, after their vehicles were involved in a...
Lake Charles man among two dead in three-vehicle crash
A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and...
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus