Sam Houston GOTW Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week Sam Houston visits Sulphur to try to get there 3rd win of the season. For the Broncos, the last two weeks have been a huge boost of confidence as they put up a combined 106 points in that span. Head Coach Chad Davis can attribute the success of his team to the leadership he feels like he has in each of the position groups. Last year the Broncos had a very young team, and Coach Davis is pleased how his team has responded, especially in there double overtime win over Barbe saying,” You always want to see how your kids respond in tough moments, our kids fought that whole game and they never gave up, some things didn’t go our way, but they fought all 4 quarters plus the two overtimes, and we ended up coming out with a victory, it did a lot to boost our moral”. Davis also made sure to talk about the challenge that Sulphur brings as they got beat by them 41-24 at the end of last season stating, “It’s always a challenge, anytime that you’re playing a close rivalry right down the street you’re always going to get that teams best effort, right now where they’re at midway through the season, Sulphur has a very good football team, and right now we’re sitting at (2-2) and hoping that we can continue to bring our positivity and energy to keep the focus”. On the leadership his team has showed Davis also added, “Last year’s team to this year’s team it’s the same kids obviously we were young with a lot of injuries last year but with a lot of those same kids playing this year there is so much youth leadership in this program, we’ve kind of lacked with leadership in the past few years , and they’re a lot of guys stepping up to take those rolls”.

Touchdown Live’s Game of the Week will get rolling at 7:00 pm at Sulphur High School.

