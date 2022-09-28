Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA introduces 2022 ambassadors

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Area business and civic leaders are taking part in a major fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society and the effort to fight breast cancer.

This year’s Real Men Wear Pink of Southwest Louisiana ambassadors were announced Tuesday night in the ballroom of L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles. Each candidate was cheered by guests as they were formally introduced on stage.

The goal is to continue providing support to breast cancer patients. It’s not just research - the money goes to providing patients with a place to stay when traveling for treatment.

“It’s incumbent upon us to really shoulder this and take away the stigma of wearing pink and making it acceptable in support of those survivors,” said co-chairman Nicholas Alegro.

The American Cancer Society is currently funding over $384 million in cancer research grants, $103 million of which directly supports breast cancer research.

Each candidate set a fundraising goal of at least $2,500 for October, and they are encouraged to wear pink every day of the month.

The total campaign goal for 2022 is $250,000. As of Tuesday night, they have already raised over $13,000.

This year’s Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA ambassadors are as follows:

Jerod Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Algero, Law Office of John Green Jr.

Ed Bonilla, AMERISAFE

Dr. David Chang, CHRISTUS Ochsner,

Casey Cholley, Lyondell

Joshua Floyd, Exit Realty Southern

Josh Foster, Exit Realty Southern

Chad Galicia, Gulf South Benefits

Max Guthrie, Attorney

Will Hetzel, Evangeline State Bank

Clayton King, King AC

Brad Lacomb, Southern Title

Dr. Jason Langhofer, Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Brandon Lestage, First National Bank of DeRidder

Korey London, CSE Federal Credit Union

Grant Navarre, Billy Navarre Auto Group

Lenny Parker, ARMSCO Industrial Refrigeration

Randy Partin, Banners at McNeese State University

Daniel Phelan, American Press

Tyler Richard, JD Bank

Joshua Robinson, Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Scotty Schadler, S&B

Jeremy Shaw, Citgo Petroleum

Andrew Sona, Phillips 66

John Ware, KPLC TV

John Welborn, Attorney.

