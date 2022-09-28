Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Southwest Louisiana residents look forward to the new lakefront children’s museum at Port Wonder the new venue says it’s still lacking some funds to create a playground.

To help resolve this, the Children’s Museum and Kiwanis club of south Lake Charles have entered the playground into the Kiwanis’ “Legacy of Play” contest to potentially win $25,000.

The online contest could be the answer to these funding issues and can only be won if residents come out to vote online.

“We’re trying to make it an all-inclusive playground not just for kids but for kids with disabilities, you know? We will have ramps and everything for kids to get out there. Stuff that people normally couldn’t do if they’re in a wheelchair and everything,” says Danny Lewis, president of Kiwanis of South Lake Charles.

The Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana says they are currently lagging behind in votes nationwide and would love for the community to come out and support the project via the contest but wants residents to know they will move forward with the playground regardless of if they win.

Anyone who wants to help Port Wonder win the contest can vote online HERE on the Kiwanis Voting app. To vote, just click the heart button at the top of the page and enter your e-mail. Voters will be asked to verify their vote by clicking the verification link in a follow-up email. Anyone is eligible to vote once per day.

Voting ends this Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and the winner will be announced on October 13th.

