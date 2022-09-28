Pharmacy holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot.

After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season.

Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from the comfort of their vehicles Wednesday. Albertson’s Pharmacy hoped the convenience of this method would encourage more people to stay up-to-date with their shots.

“So once they arrive, we’re going to have them fill out some paperwork, and once they have that all filled out, we’ll be able to give them their shots and then they’ll be on their way,” said pharmacy manager Jamie Monroe. “It shouldn’t take more than a couple minutes and just to bring their insurance card. That way we can get everything billed properly, but as long as you know you’re here, we’ll definitely accommodate everybody and get everyone taken care of.”

