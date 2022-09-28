50/50 Thursdays
PCA fined $2.5 million in fatal 2017 explosion at DeRidder mill

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has released its final report on the...
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has released its final report on the 2017 explosion at Packaging Corporation of America that killed three people. (Source: U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Packaging Corporation of America is being fined $2.5 million in connection with a 2017 explosion at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder.

The Department of Justice says PCA violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations.

Three workers were killed and seven injured in the explosion, which launched a 100,000-gallon storage tank into the air and over a six-story building. The tank landed 400 feet away on mill equipment.

The United States and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality outlined nine violations of the Clean Air Act in a complaint filed with the settlement.

“Sadly, it took an explosion and the loss of lives to highlight PCA’s failure to adhere to some of these guidelines,” said Brandon Brown, U.S. attorney with the Western District of Louisiana.

“PCA violated the Clean Air Act and accompanying regulations at its DeRidder mill, resulting in an explosion that caused the senseless deaths of three workers, while placing other workers and the surrounding community in danger,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general with the Justice Department’s Environmental and Natural Resources Division.

