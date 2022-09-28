McNeese makes list of top southern universities for 12 years in a row

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced that it has been listed as one of the top universities in the South for 12 consecutive years now by the U.S. News and World Report.

Of the schools that made U.S. News and World Report’s list they ranked:

Top Public Schools - #42 out of 58

Regional Southern Universities - #88 out of 136

Top Performers on Social Mobility - #113 out of 135

Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (at schools where a doctorate is not offered) - #130 out of 230

Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Programs - #356 out of 681

For the past 38 years, U.S. News rankings have evaluated more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. The ranking system considers information collected from several sources and measures indicators of academic quality based on such areas as graduation and retention rates, social mobility and affordability, faculty and financial resources, academic reputation, student excellence, and alumni giving.

McNeese says their online master’s degree in criminal justice is also ranked among the top 81 Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice programs.

Recently, the 2021-2022 College Report by PayScale Inc. also ranked the McNeese engineering program as one of the top 45 public and private institutions in the nation for salary potential for engineering majors.

