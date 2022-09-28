50/50 Thursdays
35-year-old accused of having sex with 16-year-old

Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles.(CPSO)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report obtained from the Lake Charles Police Department is providing new details into the arrest of a 35-year-old man over the weekend.

Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was for molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The initial report says Lake Charles police were called to a report of a disturbance at O’Brien’s residence.

Through the investigation, officers learned that O’Brien had sex with a 16-year-old and that he had done so without telling the 16-year-old that he had been diagnosed with HIV, according to the report.

KPLC obtained the initial report through a public records request.

