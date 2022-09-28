LNG Day at McNeese State

50/50 Thursdays
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is considered the epicenter of the American LNG industry, and that will include McNeese which is to be home to the LNG Center of Excellence.

Tuesday was LNG Day at McNeese.

For students, LNG Day at McNeese meant a chance to hear from two industry leaders, the founder and chairman of Commonwealth LNG Paul Varello and later, the vice president and general manager of Cheniere at Sabine Pass Maas Hinz.

Both talked about LNG’s bright future and offered students the opportunity to ask questions which ranged from career information to LNG safety measures during hurricanes.

“We see it two or three days out, we see it coming. We slowly move product out, ships coming in go out of harm’s way, Houston or another port until the hurricane passes. On our site we have gates that close that are watertight gates,” Varello said.

“During hurricane season we are in a constant state of readiness. Right now, we are in stage 0. We move through phase 1,2,3, phase three being evacuation,” Hinz said.

Students like Preston Blanchard are pleased to learn more about LNG.

“I’m a double major here at McNeese in finance and accounting. Hopefully one day I’ll be a CPA one day. So, if they need something along those lines that’s a possibility. Regardless, I just kind of want to open up my eyes and keep my doors open and just be more aware of the situation because it is such a big factor in our economy,” Blanchard said.

Also, students learned of a new LNG Business Certificate offered by McNeese that could give them an edge when looking for a job.

Dean of the College of Business, Sherry Bai said it will further their careers.

“It will help them because it’s going to give them a special skill set that will be valued in the industry. A bachelor’s degree in your business major, plus the certificate in LNG business, give you a competitive edge,” she said.

To earn the certificate, students must take six courses tailored to the LNG industry. They are natural gas and LNG finance, Economics of Energy and the Environment, LNG Accounting, LNG Law and Taxation, LNG Marketing and Fundamentals of LNG for non-chemical engineering majors.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

