LEGAL CORNER: My ex and I donated property to our son. Is there a limitation to when you have to have the property in your name?

QUESTON: My son’s dad and I donated property to our son on July 2021. His dad and I are divorced. Is there a limitation as to when you have to have the property registered in your name?

ANSWER: The fact the parents are divorced should not matter. So long as the donor is the title owner of the land, then the marital status of the donor does not matter.

Donations are very strict as to form and are not valid if the form is not 100% followed. The only time deadline for a donation is that the donee must expressly accept the donation before the donor denies. The donor may rescind the donation prior to acceptance and in other limited circumstances.

CC Art. 1544 sets out the form donations must be in to be valid:

Art. 1544. Donation effective from time of acceptance

A donation inter vivos is without effect until it is accepted by the donee. The acceptance shall be made during the lifetime of the donor. The acceptance of a donation may be made in the act of donation or subsequently in writing.

When the donee is put into corporeal possession of a movable by the donor, possession by the donee also constitutes acceptance of the donation.

Acts 2008, No. 204, §1, eff. Jan. 1, 2009

QUESTION: I am a grandmother of two beautiful children. I had provisional custody, but my daughter (the kids’ mom) revoked it and came and took them from me with police officers. The mom has a known history of abuse and neglect of the children, and the police are well aware of the mom’s history. Why did they make me hand the children over to an abusive mother?

ANSWER: Law Enforcement, child protection, DCFS, etc. does not have to remove children from parents if they do not find sufficient proof in their own judgment of abuse or neglect. Law Enforcement has the discretion to pick and choose which cases it wishes to pursue. In this case, the grandmother’s best move is to seek legal counsel and start a civil child custody case. It is important to note that CC Code Art 133 makes it harder for a non-parent to remove custody away from a parent.

Civil Code art. 133 appears below:

Art. 133. Award of custody to person other than a parent; order of preference

If an award of joint custody or of sole custody to either parent would result in substantial harm to the child, the court shall award custody to another person with whom the child has been living in a wholesome and stable environment, or otherwise to any other person able to provide an adequate and stable environment.

Acts 1986, No. 966, §1; Acts 1989, No. 546, §1; Acts 1993, No. 261, §1, eff. Jan. 1, 1994.

