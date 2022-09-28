50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian to cross Florida Peninsula

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head into the week.  Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to fall into the middle of the week.  By the time we get to Tuesday, our high’s fall into the low to mid 80′s.  For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s possible north of the area.  In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings.  We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows.  So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!

This cooler weather is a result of northerly wind being funneled behind Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Monday afternoon, as a powerful category 4 hurricane near Cape Coral, Florida.  It will move northeastward across the state, bringing surge along the coasts, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and gusty winds. It then lo0oks to enter the Atlantic briefly before heading closer to Georgia and the Carolinas. Impacts there will likely include heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding, though nothing to the extent of what occurred on the Florida West Coast.

- Max Lagano

