50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSB: Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown

Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown
Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School is currently under precautionary lockdown, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The school board says all students, faculty, and staff are safe and that they will notify families once the lockdown has been lifted.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms it has deputies in the area and is investigating a call about a possible threat.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian is a category 4 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline late this afternoon
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Welsh Police Department
Blown transformer causes brief precautionary lockdown at Welsh schools
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Anti-bully Walk on Oct. 1
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Anti-bully Walk on Oct. 1
Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment
Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment
Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment
Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment