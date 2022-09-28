CPSB: Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School is currently under precautionary lockdown, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The school board says all students, faculty, and staff are safe and that they will notify families once the lockdown has been lifted.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms it has deputies in the area and is investigating a call about a possible threat.

