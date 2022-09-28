Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Anti-bully Walk on Oct. 1

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke with Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory this morning who told us the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Anti-Bullying Walk this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

The free walk will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater on 900 N. Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Guillory says the walk is a way to bring attention to a common issue in schools that is often listed as one of the root causes of serious problems like suicide and school shootings.

In attendance will be representatives from the Louisiana Youth for Excellence Program.

The first 100 students in the walk will receive a free t-shirt.

