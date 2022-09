Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory issued in Moss Bluff Monday due to loss of pressure from a water leak has been lifted.

The following areas are no longer under advisory:

Bordelon Road

Clifford Road

Coffey Road

Dunn Ferry Road

Watts Road.

Customers affected by the outage in the Hwy 171 area are still under advisory.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.