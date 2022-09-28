Boil advisory issued in Roanoke area

Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Roanoke community west of Hwy 365 due to a water line repair.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

First Avenue

Second Avenue

West First Street

West Second Street

West Third Street

West Fourth Street

West Fifth Street

West Sixth Street

West Seventh Street

West Eighth Street

West Ninth Street

Maple Street.

