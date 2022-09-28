Boil advisory issued in Roanoke area
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Roanoke community west of Hwy 365 due to a water line repair.
The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
- First Avenue
- Second Avenue
- West First Street
- West Second Street
- West Third Street
- West Fourth Street
- West Fifth Street
- West Sixth Street
- West Seventh Street
- West Eighth Street
- West Ninth Street
- Maple Street.
