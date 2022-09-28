50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory issued in Roanoke area

(Source: Associated Press)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Roanoke community west of Hwy 365 due to a water line repair.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

  • First Avenue
  • Second Avenue
  • West First Street
  • West Second Street
  • West Third Street
  • West Fourth Street
  • West Fifth Street
  • West Sixth Street
  • West Seventh Street
  • West Eighth Street
  • West Ninth Street
  • Maple Street.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian is a category 4 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline late this afternoon
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

McNeese State University
McNeese makes list of top southern universities for 12 years in a row
Hurricane Ian
Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Health Headlines: Alcohol’s link to cancer
Health Headlines: Alcohol’s link to cancer
Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown
Lockdown lifted at Washington-Marion