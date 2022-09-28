Blown transformer causes brief precautionary lockdown at Welsh schools

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A blown transformer caused Welsh Elementary and Welsh High School to go into a brief precautionary lockdown this morning, according to the Welsh Police Department.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet says they received a call about possible shots fired in the area which placed both schools on lockdown today, Sept. 28, 2022.

Several people had reported hearing a boom but the electric department confirmed to authorities that it had been a transformer blowing about a block away from the two schools.

The lockdown was quickly lifted after confirmation that there was no danger.

