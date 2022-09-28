50/50 Thursdays
Blown transformer causes brief precautionary lockdown at Welsh schools

Welsh Police Department(Welsh Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A blown transformer caused Welsh Elementary and Welsh High School to go into a brief precautionary lockdown this morning, according to the Welsh Police Department.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet says they received a call about possible shots fired in the area which placed both schools on lockdown today, Sept. 28, 2022.

Several people had reported hearing a boom but the electric department confirmed to authorities that it had been a transformer blowing about a block away from the two schools.

The lockdown was quickly lifted after confirmation that there was no danger.

Washington-Marion under precautionary lockdown
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Anti-bully Walk on Oct. 1
Port Wonder enters contest to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment
