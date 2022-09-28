Beauregard Parish officials double down on burn warning after fire gets out of control

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A day after Beauregard Parish and state fire officials issued a burn warning, a homeowner just outside DeRidder had a fire that got out of control.

Firefighters have been able to contain it, but said this is exactly what they are warning residents not to do. The homeowner was cited.

We are told an official burn ban will be put in place in Beauregard Parish tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.