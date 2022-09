SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022.

Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery.

Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft under $25,000.

Brent Alan Kern, 39, DeRidder: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion; aggravated battery.

Cordella Ann Oliver, 35, DeQuincy: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Victoria Faith Erbelding, 28, Cameron: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Evan Kade Hermann, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Madison Gayle Sexton, 22, DeQuincy: Identity theft under $300; forgery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Derrick Hunter Beird, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Desmond Jamar Stevens, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

