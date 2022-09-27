SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting its annual fall career fair in October. We spoke with Dedria Walton who is the assistant director of recruitment and career services for SOWELA who explained how the fair benefits employers looking for well-trained workers as well as SOWELA students or former students looking for a good job.

The Fall Career Fair will be hosted at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

All current and former students of SOWELA are invited to the event which will have more than 40 organizations on hand and actively hiring.

This year’s participants include, but are not limited to:

CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern

Entergy

Indorama Ventures

Landlocked Aviation Services

Sasol

Williams

A variety of organizations from different employment sectors will also be participating such as:

Hospitality

Hospitals

Health care organizations

Industrial companies

Local, state, and federal agencies

Industrial companies

Financial services

If you are a prospective employer and would like to participate, there is still space available. The deadline for employers to register for the event is Friday, September 30. A lunch and hospitality room will be provided to all vendors.

For employers looking to register for the event or if any students or alumni have any questions about creating a resume or preparing for interviews, you can e-mail career.services@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.