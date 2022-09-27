50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible...
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 87,382 pounds of various meat products were included in the recall.

The meat items were produced from July 7 to Sept. 9 and were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

FSIS urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.

The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found on USDA.gov and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes.

The products also have the establishment number “EST 20917″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.

FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday evening
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Pro-Moscow officials: One occupied area votes to join Russia
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Danish PM says government views pipeline leaks as ‘deliberate actions’