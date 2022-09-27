50/50 Thursdays
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child

An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, State Fire Marshal's say
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around midday on Monday, Sept. 26. It was reportedly the most recent in a day-long feud between the couple who lived in the home, and it allegedly began when the woman set fire to the man’s clothes outside earlier that day, according to SFM.

Tangipahoa Fire District No. 1 responded to the house fire. Suspicious circumstances surrounding the case reportedly led to officials detaining Eddie Davis, 31, and Nancy Tyler, 29, while State Fire Marshal deputies were called in to investigate.

According to SFM, deputies determined that there were multiple intentionally set fires in and around the home.

Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of domestic abuse-child endangerment. Tyler was also arrested and charged with simple arson related to the incident.

Officials say relatives are now taking care of the child.

