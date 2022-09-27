Newly appointed Sulphur Chief of Police takes office

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It was day one in a new role for Sulphur Chief of Police John Wall as he was appointed to the position last week.

7News caught up with Wall on his first day on the job.

“Earlier in my career this was not even a decision I was looking at,” Wall said.

He explained being chief wasn’t a role he thought he’d fill, but as Wall evolved in his law enforcement career he’s now taking on the position.

“Of course any career that you have or any job that you have, you know when you first start out you do things differently and as time goes on your experience sets in and age sets in and you tend to change they way you do things,” Wall said.

Wall has been serving the community of Sulphur in the police department for the past 19 years. He also served in the United States Navy for 7 years and graduated from McNeese with a bachelor’s in criminal justice. A mix of qualifications that made him the right fit.

“Chief Wall stood out amongst all the candidates,” Mayor Mike Danahay said.

Danahay told 7News the city had some great candidates who took part in the civil service process, testing for the position and undergoing intensive interviews with a panel of city officials.

Ultimately Wall was chosen.

“We’re very pleased to have him.” Danahay said. “He brings a lot of leadership skills that we’re needing in the department at this point in time and so we feel like he’s going to be a really good chief.”

Although he’s just getting started, Chief Wall is ready to take on the department.

“There are numerous issues that we need to address, but we’re taking it one day at a time. One of the first things is to get the police department back as a whole. Just like everyone else, we have damage from the hurricane and we’re in the process of renovating so that’s a high priority,” Wall said.

The appointment comes after the position was left vacant a few months back when the previous chief, Lewis Coats, retired from the role after 27 years with the department.

Danahay said Coats has since taken on a new job.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.