50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Newly appointed Sulphur Chief of Police takes office

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It was day one in a new role for Sulphur Chief of Police John Wall as he was appointed to the position last week.

7News caught up with Wall on his first day on the job.

“Earlier in my career this was not even a decision I was looking at,” Wall said.

He explained being chief wasn’t a role he thought he’d fill, but as Wall evolved in his law enforcement career he’s now taking on the position.

“Of course any career that you have or any job that you have, you know when you first start out you do things differently and as time goes on your experience sets in and age sets in and you tend to change they way you do things,” Wall said.

Wall has been serving the community of Sulphur in the police department for the past 19 years. He also served in the United States Navy for 7 years and graduated from McNeese with a bachelor’s in criminal justice. A mix of qualifications that made him the right fit.

“Chief Wall stood out amongst all the candidates,” Mayor Mike Danahay said.

Danahay told 7News the city had some great candidates who took part in the civil service process, testing for the position and undergoing intensive interviews with a panel of city officials.

Ultimately Wall was chosen.

“We’re very pleased to have him.” Danahay said. “He brings a lot of leadership skills that we’re needing in the department at this point in time and so we feel like he’s going to be a really good chief.”

Although he’s just getting started, Chief Wall is ready to take on the department.

“There are numerous issues that we need to address, but we’re taking it one day at a time. One of the first things is to get the police department back as a whole. Just like everyone else, we have damage from the hurricane and we’re in the process of renovating so that’s a high priority,” Wall said.

The appointment comes after the position was left vacant a few months back when the previous chief, Lewis Coats, retired from the role after 27 years with the department.

Danahay said Coats has since taken on a new job.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a Category 2 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Organizations in Lake Charles said they are on stand-by ready to jump in to help.
Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a...
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish.
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge
Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop today with representatives from Goodwill.
Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library
Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish.
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge